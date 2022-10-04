Wall Street Pummels Roku Inc. (ROKU) After Recent Earnings Report

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) went up by 5.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $350.60. The company’s stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that Roku Has Its Challenges. But Analyst Still Upgrades the Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Roku Inc. (NASDAQ :ROKU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROKU is at 1.71.

ROKU currently public float of 120.34M and currently shorts hold a 7.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROKU was 9.89M shares.

ROKU’s Market Performance

ROKU stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.80% and a quarterly performance of -35.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.10% for Roku Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.99% for ROKU stocks with a simple moving average of -47.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROKU stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for ROKU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROKU in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $60 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROKU reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ROKU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to ROKU, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on July 29th of the current year.

ROKU Trading at -17.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -9.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.12. In addition, Roku Inc. saw -73.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from KAY STEPHEN H, who sale 1,232 shares at the price of $65.90 back on Sep 06. After this action, KAY STEPHEN H now owns 78,703 shares of Roku Inc., valued at $81,189 using the latest closing price.

KAY STEPHEN H, the SVP General Counsel, Secretary of Roku Inc., sale 1,433 shares at $66.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that KAY STEPHEN H is holding 79,935 shares at $95,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.10 for asset returns.