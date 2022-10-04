Wall Street Pummels Antero Resources Corporation (AR) After Recent Earnings Report

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went up by 1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The company’s stock price has collected 6.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE :AR) Right Now?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AR is at 3.64.

AR currently public float of 269.24M and currently shorts hold a 7.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AR was 6.72M shares.

AR’s Market Performance

AR stocks went up by 6.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.02% and a quarterly performance of 6.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for Antero Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.70% for AR stocks with a simple moving average of -0.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $47 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 05th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AR, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

AR Trading at -18.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -21.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.60. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw 77.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Keenan W Howard JR, who sale 374,086 shares at the price of $37.71 back on Sep 07. After this action, Keenan W Howard JR now owns 5,000,000 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $14,108,242 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 373,866 shares at $38.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 5,374,086 shares at $14,480,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 6.90 for asset returns.