The Chart for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) went up by 34.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected 26.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ :LTRY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LTRY is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Lottery.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.00. LTRY currently public float of 39.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTRY was 1.24M shares.

LTRY’s Market Performance

LTRY stocks went up by 26.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.84% and a quarterly performance of -75.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.55% for Lottery.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.69% for LTRY stocks with a simple moving average of -87.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRY stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for LTRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRY in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

LTRY Trading at -24.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.74%, as shares sank -10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRY rose by +26.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2861. In addition, Lottery.com Inc. saw -95.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+34.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lottery.com Inc. stands at -16.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.70.