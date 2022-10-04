The Chart for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) went up by 9.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.32. The company’s stock price has collected 11.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. (NYSE :ABEV) Right Now?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABEV is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ambev S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.59, which is $0.25 above the current price. ABEV currently public float of 4.41B and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABEV was 30.53M shares.

ABEV’s Market Performance

ABEV stocks went up by 11.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.99% and a quarterly performance of 21.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.96% for Ambev S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.60% for ABEV stocks with a simple moving average of 10.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABEV reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for ABEV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABEV, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

ABEV Trading at 7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV rose by +11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw 11.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 10.10 for asset returns.