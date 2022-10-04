Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) went up by 8.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.42. The company’s stock price has collected -4.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AREB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AREB is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for American Rebel Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is $1.14 above the current price. AREB currently public float of 4.66M and currently shorts hold a 6.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AREB was 1.61M shares.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB stocks went down by -4.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.26% and a quarterly performance of -52.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.58% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.92% for AREB stocks with a simple moving average of -81.15% for the last 200 days.

AREB Trading at -41.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.92%, as shares sank -36.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4693. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -93.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-335.56 for the present operating margin

+17.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at -618.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.