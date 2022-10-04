Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) went down by -5.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.64. The company’s stock price has collected 112.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ABOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ABOS currently public float of 34.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABOS was 1.27M shares.

ABOS’s Market Performance

ABOS stocks went up by 112.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.17% and a quarterly performance of 98.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.71% for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.09% for ABOS stocks with a simple moving average of 85.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABOS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ABOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABOS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABOS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ABOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ABOS, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

ABOS Trading at 65.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.18%, as shares surge +63.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABOS rose by +112.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.44. In addition, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 39.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABOS

Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -14.10 for asset returns.