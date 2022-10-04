Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) went up by 3.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price has collected 3.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/25/22 that Luminar Hires Manager From Apple’s Car Project

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :LAZR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAZR is at 1.56.

LAZR currently public float of 224.99M and currently shorts hold a 23.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAZR was 6.40M shares.

LAZR’s Market Performance

LAZR stocks went up by 3.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.77% and a quarterly performance of 24.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.96% for Luminar Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.74% for LAZR stocks with a simple moving average of -33.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAZR reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for LAZR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to LAZR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 20th of the current year.

LAZR Trading at -10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares sank -7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.45. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc. saw -55.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Russell Austin, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $9.87 back on Sep 20. After this action, Russell Austin now owns 1,030,000 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc., valued at $246,818 using the latest closing price.

Russell Austin, the Chairperson, President & CEO of Luminar Technologies Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Russell Austin is holding 1,005,000 shares at $234,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Equity return is now at value -130.10, with -40.20 for asset returns.