Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) went down by -2.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.79. The company’s stock price has collected -1.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ :THTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Theratechnologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.63, which is $1.8 above the current price. THTX currently public float of 86.21M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THTX was 56.41K shares.

THTX’s Market Performance

THTX stocks went down by -1.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.20% and a quarterly performance of 7.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.90% for Theratechnologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.63% for THTX stocks with a simple moving average of -8.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THTX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for THTX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for THTX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on July 29th of the previous year 2021.

THTX Trading at 5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.93%, as shares surge +6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THTX fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, Theratechnologies Inc. saw -24.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.54 for the present operating margin

+61.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Theratechnologies Inc. stands at -45.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.