Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) went up by 6.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.83. The company’s stock price has collected 13.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/23/22 that APA, Halliburton, and Other Energy Stocks Tumble as Oil Prices Slide

Is It Worth Investing in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE :SLB) Right Now?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLB is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Schlumberger Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $49.42, which is $10.88 above the current price. SLB currently public float of 1.41B and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLB was 11.50M shares.

SLB’s Market Performance

SLB stocks went up by 13.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.93% and a quarterly performance of 14.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.83% for Schlumberger Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.05% for SLB stocks with a simple moving average of -0.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $55 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLB reach a price target of $44.20, previously predicting the price at $4.60. The rating they have provided for SLB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SLB, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

SLB Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB rose by +13.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.54. In addition, Schlumberger Limited saw 27.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV, who sale 12,032,500 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Jun 08. After this action, SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV now owns 23,069,461 shares of Schlumberger Limited, valued at $204,552,500 using the latest closing price.

Rennick Gavin, the President New Energy of Schlumberger Limited, sale 10,759 shares at $46.70 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Rennick Gavin is holding 38,044 shares at $502,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.93 for the present operating margin

+17.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schlumberger Limited stands at +8.20. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.