Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ford Motor Company (F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s stock price has collected -4.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 3 hours ago that Rising Interest Rates Test Demand for Cars

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE :F) Right Now?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.37.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

F currently public float of 3.94B and currently shorts hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of F was 67.57M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F stocks went down by -4.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.49% and a quarterly performance of 2.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for Ford Motor Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.87% for F stocks with a simple moving average of -27.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the current year 2022.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see F reach a price target of $12.40. The rating they have provided for F stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to F, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

F Trading at -21.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -24.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F fell by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.61. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw -44.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from Galhotra Ashwani Kumar, who sale 25,892 shares at the price of $12.41 back on May 24. After this action, Galhotra Ashwani Kumar now owns 511,605 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $321,340 using the latest closing price.

FORD MOTOR CO, the 10% Owner of Ford Motor Company, sale 7,000,000 shares at $26.88 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that FORD MOTOR CO is holding 86,947,494 shares at $188,165,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.69 for the present operating margin

+18.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at +13.16. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.