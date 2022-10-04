Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) went up by 10.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.67. The company’s stock price has collected 28.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE :AG) Right Now?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4195.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.67, which is $1.69 above the current price. AG currently public float of 236.83M and currently shorts hold a 7.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AG was 6.29M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG stocks went up by 28.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.86% and a quarterly performance of 22.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.69% for First Majestic Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.86% for AG stocks with a simple moving average of -13.56% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at 10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +28.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.55. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -24.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.