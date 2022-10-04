Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.96. The company’s stock price has collected -0.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 15 hours ago that Credit Suisse CEO Tries to Calm Market Nerves. The Stock Falls.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE :CS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CS is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.79, which is $2.23 above the current price. CS currently public float of 2.59B and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CS was 13.96M shares.

CS’s Market Performance

CS stocks went down by -0.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.80% and a quarterly performance of -28.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.44% for Credit Suisse Group AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.23% for CS stocks with a simple moving average of -43.40% for the last 200 days.

CS Trading at -23.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares sank -21.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.79. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw -58.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Credit Suisse Group AG stands at -6.29. The total capital return value is set at 0.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.89. Equity return is now at value -7.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), the company’s capital structure generated 587.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.45. Total debt to assets is 34.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 329.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.