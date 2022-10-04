Cybin Inc. (CYBN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) went up by 20.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.36. The company’s stock price has collected 13.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX :CYBN) Right Now?

CYBN currently public float of 91.42M and currently shorts hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYBN was 1.17M shares.

CYBN’s Market Performance

CYBN stocks went up by 13.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -43.37% and a quarterly performance of 0.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.86% for Cybin Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.16% for CYBN stocks with a simple moving average of -26.76% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at -21.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.96%, as shares sank -44.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN rose by +13.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6719. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw -51.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -79.30, with -73.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.