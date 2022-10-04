ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Just Got Our Attention

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.72. The company’s stock price has collected 3.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that ChargePoint’s Earnings Fell Short. The Stock Is Soaring Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CHPT) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $23.28, which is $7.0 above the current price. CHPT currently public float of 328.88M and currently shorts hold a 12.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHPT was 10.20M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT stocks went up by 3.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.70% and a quarterly performance of 18.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.31% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.01% for CHPT stocks with a simple moving average of -0.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $22 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. gave a rating of “Buy” to CHPT, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

CHPT Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.39. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -21.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Chavez Rebecca, who sale 3,761 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Sep 21. After this action, Chavez Rebecca now owns 260,404 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $60,162 using the latest closing price.

Hughes Michael D, the of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 14,269 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Hughes Michael D is holding 955,094 shares at $228,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-110.14 for the present operating margin

+20.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at -54.87. Equity return is now at value -62.60, with -32.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.