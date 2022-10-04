Can Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Remain Competitive?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) went up by 15.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.57. The company’s stock price has collected 11.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE :CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.67.

CIG currently public float of 1.76B and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIG was 4.69M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stocks went up by 11.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.10% and a quarterly performance of 24.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.68% for CIG stocks with a simple moving average of 11.51% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at 3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 27.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 5.50 for asset returns.