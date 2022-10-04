Buy or Sell Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) went up by 12.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s stock price has collected 23.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE :OII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OII is at 2.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Oceaneering International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.40, which is $6.34 above the current price. OII currently public float of 98.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OII was 1.04M shares.

OII’s Market Performance

OII stocks went up by 23.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.81% and a quarterly performance of -11.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.29% for Oceaneering International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.73% for OII stocks with a simple moving average of -24.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $21 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OII reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for OII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to OII, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

OII Trading at -2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII rose by +23.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.73. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw -20.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from WEBSTER STEVEN A, who purchase 10,731 shares at the price of $7.77 back on Sep 29. After this action, WEBSTER STEVEN A now owns 134,939 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $83,372 using the latest closing price.

Childress Earl, the Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc of Oceaneering International Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Childress Earl is holding 80,485 shares at $79,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.13 for the present operating margin

+14.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International Inc. stands at -2.64. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.