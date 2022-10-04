Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) went up by 14.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.86. The company’s stock price has collected 33.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/05/21 that California Oil Spill Came From Pipeline Dragged Over 100 Feet

Is It Worth Investing in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE :AMPY) Right Now?

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 100.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMPY is at 2.57.

AMPY currently public float of 38.05M and currently shorts hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPY was 570.81K shares.

AMPY’s Market Performance

AMPY stocks went up by 33.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.57% and a quarterly performance of 20.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.96% for Amplify Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.80% for AMPY stocks with a simple moving average of 24.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPY reach a price target of $10.50. The rating they have provided for AMPY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2019.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMPY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

AMPY Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY rose by +33.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.99. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp. saw 142.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.72 for the present operating margin

+47.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplify Energy Corp. stands at -9.35. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.