AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) went up by 11.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.35. The company’s stock price has collected 22.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AERC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AeroClean Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $3.79 above the current price. AERC currently public float of 5.78M and currently shorts hold a 5.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AERC was 2.25M shares.

AERC’s Market Performance

AERC stocks went up by 22.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.22% and a quarterly performance of -74.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.53% for AeroClean Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.31% for AERC stocks with a simple moving average of -46.77% for the last 200 days.

AERC Trading at -25.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AERC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.22%, as shares surge +7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AERC rose by +22.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, AeroClean Technologies Inc. saw -69.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AERC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1337.16 for the present operating margin

+45.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for AeroClean Technologies Inc. stands at -1285.23. Equity return is now at value -71.50, with -53.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.28.