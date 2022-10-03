Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) went down by -11.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.37. The company’s stock price has collected 0.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :WINT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WINT is at 0.33.

WINT currently public float of 21.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WINT was 1.88M shares.

WINT’s Market Performance

WINT stocks went up by 0.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.83% and a quarterly performance of -29.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.06% for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.33% for WINT stocks with a simple moving average of -62.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WINT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WINT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WINT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $12.25 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2020.

WINT Trading at -23.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.25%, as shares sank -23.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WINT rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3542. In addition, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. saw -81.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WINT starting from Fraser Craig, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Jul 27. After this action, Fraser Craig now owns 226,558 shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc., valued at $950 using the latest closing price.

Hamill John P., the SVP & CFO of Windtree Therapeutics Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Hamill John P. is holding 72,800 shares at $1,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WINT

Equity return is now at value -128.10, with -67.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.