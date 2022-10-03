Why Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) went up by 14.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.36. The company’s stock price has collected -56.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SUNL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.38, which is $2.14 above the current price. SUNL currently public float of 66.30M and currently shorts hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUNL was 923.84K shares.

SUNL’s Market Performance

SUNL stocks went down by -56.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -59.48% and a quarterly performance of -57.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.27% for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -56.51% for SUNL stocks with a simple moving average of -67.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SUNL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUNL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUNL reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for SUNL stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to SUNL, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

SUNL Trading at -62.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.72%, as shares sank -55.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNL fell by -56.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.7740. In addition, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. saw -74.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUNL starting from Parsons Timothy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.18 back on Dec 01. After this action, Parsons Timothy now owns 83,600 shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $41,800 using the latest closing price.

Potere Matthew, the Chief Executive Officer of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $4.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Potere Matthew is holding 615,000 shares at $86,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.94 for the present operating margin

-11.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stands at -133.72. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -16.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.