ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Just Got Our Attention

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) went up by 5.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.12. The company’s stock price has collected 34.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :THMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for THMO is at 2.65.

THMO currently public float of 19.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THMO was 3.01M shares.

THMO’s Market Performance

THMO stocks went up by 34.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.18% and a quarterly performance of 3.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.59% for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.44% for THMO stocks with a simple moving average of -52.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THMO

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to THMO, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

THMO Trading at 13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.77%, as shares surge +8.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO rose by +34.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2056. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. saw -75.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Equity return is now at value -198.20, with -43.50 for asset returns.