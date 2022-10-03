The Chart for BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s stock price has collected 60.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BTRS) Right Now?

BTRS currently public float of 133.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTRS was 2.07M shares.

BTRS’s Market Performance

BTRS stocks went up by 60.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.98% and a quarterly performance of 83.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for BTRS Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.04% for BTRS stocks with a simple moving average of 46.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTRS stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BTRS by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BTRS in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $8 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTRS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for BTRS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BTRS, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

BTRS Trading at 38.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +44.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTRS rose by +60.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, BTRS Holdings Inc. saw 18.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTRS starting from Pinado Steven, who sale 141,253 shares at the price of $9.30 back on Sep 28. After this action, Pinado Steven now owns 508,150 shares of BTRS Holdings Inc., valued at $1,313,653 using the latest closing price.

Eng Joe, the Chief Information Officer of BTRS Holdings Inc., purchase 30,590 shares at $4.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Eng Joe is holding 78,528 shares at $148,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.74 for the present operating margin

+53.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for BTRS Holdings Inc. stands at -36.78. Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.