O2Micro International Limited (OIIM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) went up by 30.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.75. The company’s stock price has collected 25.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ :OIIM) Right Now?

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OIIM is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for O2Micro International Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.75, which is $13.6 above the current price. OIIM currently public float of 25.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OIIM was 51.79K shares.

OIIM’s Market Performance

OIIM stocks went up by 25.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.27% and a quarterly performance of 15.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for O2Micro International Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.55% for OIIM stocks with a simple moving average of 12.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OIIM stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for OIIM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OIIM in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3.50 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OIIM reach a price target of $1.75, previously predicting the price at $3.50. The rating they have provided for OIIM stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2015.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to OIIM, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

OIIM Trading at 24.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares surge +37.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIIM rose by +25.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, O2Micro International Limited saw -6.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OIIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.73 for the present operating margin

+52.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for O2Micro International Limited stands at +11.98. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.54.