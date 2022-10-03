Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for LiveWire Group Inc. (LVWR)

LiveWire Group Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) went up by 17.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.27. The company’s stock price has collected -7.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 8 min ago that LiveWire Stock Soars After Tough Trading Debut

Is It Worth Investing in LiveWire Group Inc. (NYSE :LVWR) Right Now?

LiveWire Group Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for LiveWire Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

LVWR currently public float of 37.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LVWR was 278.95K shares.

LVWR’s Market Performance

LVWR stocks went down by -7.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.20% and a quarterly performance of -27.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.70% for LiveWire Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.08% for LVWR stocks with a simple moving average of -14.00% for the last 200 days.

LVWR Trading at -12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.35%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVWR fell by -0.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, LiveWire Group Inc. saw -28.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LVWR

Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.