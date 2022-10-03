Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) went up by 14.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.88. The company’s stock price has collected 31.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AKRO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.50, which is $10.45 above the current price. AKRO currently public float of 41.69M and currently shorts hold a 13.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKRO was 1.30M shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO stocks went up by 31.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 189.79% and a quarterly performance of 235.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.11% for Akero Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 54.53% for AKRO stocks with a simple moving average of 130.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $50 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKRO reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for AKRO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AKRO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

AKRO Trading at 112.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares surge +169.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +204.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO rose by +31.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.10. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw 60.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Yale Catriona, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $27.48 back on Sep 13. After this action, Yale Catriona now owns 82,073 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,099,228 using the latest closing price.

White William Richard, the Chief Financial Officer of Akero Therapeutics Inc., sale 32,500 shares at $27.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that White William Richard is holding 4,429 shares at $878,341 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

Equity return is now at value -66.50, with -56.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.