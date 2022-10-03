LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) went up by 641.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.69. The company’s stock price has collected -5.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :LOGC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOGC is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.83, which is -$0.19 below the current price. LOGC currently public float of 28.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOGC was 187.28K shares.

LOGC’s Market Performance

LOGC stocks went down by -5.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.97% and a quarterly performance of -31.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.37% for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 503.12% for LOGC stocks with a simple moving average of 163.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOGC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LOGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LOGC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on June 07th of the previous year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOGC reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for LOGC stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to LOGC, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

LOGC Trading at 410.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares surge +461.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +401.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGC rose by +601.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4179. In addition, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. saw -88.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-720.61 for the present operating margin

+68.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. stands at -739.91. Equity return is now at value -107.60, with -53.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.