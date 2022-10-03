Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) went up by 8.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s stock price has collected 21.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ :IMPP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Imperial Petroleum Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

IMPP currently public float of 189.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMPP was 13.75M shares.

IMPP’s Market Performance

IMPP stocks went up by 21.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.56% and a quarterly performance of -25.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Imperial Petroleum Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.37% for IMPP stocks with a simple moving average of -67.49% for the last 200 days.

IMPP Trading at -4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP rose by +17.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3354. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc. saw -84.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.08 for the present operating margin

-13.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at -20.96. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.