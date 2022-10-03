Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)?

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went up by 3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.80.

Is It Worth Investing in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ :CTIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTIC is at 0.92.

CTIC currently public float of 114.16M and currently shorts hold a 14.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTIC was 4.38M shares.

CTIC’s Market Performance

CTIC stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.32% and a quarterly performance of -4.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.67% for CTI BioPharma Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.36% for CTIC stocks with a simple moving average of 25.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTIC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CTIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTIC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTIC reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CTIC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CTIC, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

CTIC Trading at -5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTIC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +177.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, CTI BioPharma Corp. saw 134.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTIC starting from KIRSKE DAVID, who sale 22,592 shares at the price of $6.02 back on Sep 16. After this action, KIRSKE DAVID now owns 16,913 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp., valued at $136,004 using the latest closing price.

Craig Adam R, the President and CEO of CTI BioPharma Corp., sale 242,300 shares at $6.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Craig Adam R is holding 27,861 shares at $1,557,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTIC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.