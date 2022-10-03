Here’s How Your Trade Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Aggressively Right Now

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) went down by -8.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.10. The company’s stock price has collected -2.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/01/22 that Accolade Stock Had a Rough Year. Why It Is Rebounding.

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ :ACCD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Accolade Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.14, which is $0.72 above the current price. ACCD currently public float of 68.04M and currently shorts hold a 6.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACCD was 791.49K shares.

ACCD’s Market Performance

ACCD stocks went down by -2.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.18% and a quarterly performance of 19.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.48% for Accolade Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.63% for ACCD stocks with a simple moving average of -15.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCD reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ACCD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to ACCD, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

ACCD Trading at 1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares surge +9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.78. In addition, Accolade Inc. saw -56.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from Barnes Stephen H., who sale 121 shares at the price of $12.27 back on Sep 19. After this action, Barnes Stephen H. now owns 122,073 shares of Accolade Inc., valued at $1,485 using the latest closing price.

Cavanaugh Robert N, the President of Accolade Inc., sale 157 shares at $12.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Cavanaugh Robert N is holding 143,396 shares at $1,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.94 for the present operating margin

+31.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc. stands at -39.71. Equity return is now at value -13.30, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.