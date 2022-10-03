Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.50. The company’s stock price has collected -3.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/17/22 that SPAC Activity Reaches the Lowest Levels in Five Years

Is It Worth Investing in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SPCE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPCE is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.78, which is $3.07 above the current price. SPCE currently public float of 207.92M and currently shorts hold a 23.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPCE was 7.01M shares.

SPCE’s Market Performance

SPCE stocks went down by -3.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.30% and a quarterly performance of -25.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.11% for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.43% for SPCE stocks with a simple moving average of -41.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPCE stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for SPCE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SPCE in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $4 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPCE reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SPCE stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to SPCE, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

SPCE Trading at -25.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -19.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCE fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. saw -64.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPCE starting from Virgin Investments Ltd, who sale 15,600,000 shares at the price of $19.25 back on Nov 10. After this action, Virgin Investments Ltd now owns 30,745,494 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., valued at $300,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9700.33 for the present operating margin

-258.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stands at -10719.90. Equity return is now at value -40.80, with -27.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.