Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)?

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) went down by -4.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.22. The company’s stock price has collected -12.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that Joby Reports a Profit From No Sales. The Stock Is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE :JOBY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Joby Aviation Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.60, which is $4.27 above the current price. JOBY currently public float of 345.87M and currently shorts hold a 8.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JOBY was 3.32M shares.

JOBY’s Market Performance

JOBY stocks went down by -12.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.30% and a quarterly performance of -11.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for Joby Aviation Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.41% for JOBY stocks with a simple moving average of -20.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JOBY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for JOBY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to JOBY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

JOBY Trading at -22.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -18.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY fell by -12.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw -40.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Bevirt JoeBen, who sale 142,098 shares at the price of $5.01 back on Sep 28. After this action, Bevirt JoeBen now owns 54,110,403 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $711,613 using the latest closing price.

Bevirt JoeBen, the CEO and Chief Architect of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 157,428 shares at $5.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Bevirt JoeBen is holding 54,252,501 shares at $787,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

Equity return is now at value -14.50, with -12.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 95.22.