Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) went down by -23.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.16. The company’s stock price has collected -21.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE :CUK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUK is at 1.98.

CUK currently public float of 248.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUK was 2.76M shares.

CUK’s Market Performance

CUK stocks went down by -21.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.92% and a quarterly performance of -23.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for Carnival Corporation & plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.36% for CUK stocks with a simple moving average of -55.47% for the last 200 days.

CUK Trading at -29.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares sank -25.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK fell by -21.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.65. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw -66.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.76 back on May 25. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 870,950 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,175,500 using the latest closing price.

PARKER SIR JOHN, the Director of Carnival Corporation & plc, sale 7,048 shares at $17.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that PARKER SIR JOHN is holding 0 shares at $125,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -17.70 for asset returns.