Can Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Remain Competitive?

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) went up by 41.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.76. The company’s stock price has collected 2.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 4 min ago that Viasat Stock Is Soaring. There’s a ‘Path to Positive Free Cash Flow.’

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ :VSAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VSAT is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Viasat Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.00, which is $10.69 above the current price. VSAT currently public float of 72.44M and currently shorts hold a 7.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSAT was 399.28K shares.

VSAT’s Market Performance

VSAT stocks went up by 2.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.41% and a quarterly performance of 7.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Viasat Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.45% for VSAT stocks with a simple moving average of 7.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSAT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VSAT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VSAT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $51 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSAT reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for VSAT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VSAT, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

VSAT Trading at 21.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +23.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +48.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.67. In addition, Viasat Inc. saw -32.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Miller Craig Andrew, who sale 200 shares at the price of $36.89 back on Sep 01. After this action, Miller Craig Andrew now owns 8,011 shares of Viasat Inc., valued at $7,378 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON ROBERT W, the Director of Viasat Inc., purchase 1,200 shares at $55.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT W is holding 6,200 shares at $66,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.56 for the present operating margin

+29.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat Inc. stands at -0.56. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.