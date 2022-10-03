Can CarMax Inc. (KMX) Remain Competitive?

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) went up by 1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.98. The company’s stock price has collected -16.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/29/22 that CarMax Shares Slump as Inflation Weighs on Used-Car Demand

Is It Worth Investing in CarMax Inc. (NYSE :KMX) Right Now?

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMX is at 1.48.

The average price from analysts is $87.25, which is $21.23 above the current price. KMX currently public float of 159.78M and currently shorts hold a 8.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMX was 1.49M shares.

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX stocks went down by -16.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.35% and a quarterly performance of -28.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for CarMax Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.56% for KMX stocks with a simple moving average of -33.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $100 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to KMX, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

KMX Trading at -27.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -25.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX fell by -16.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.01. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw -49.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Cafritz Diane L, who sale 15,555 shares at the price of $94.75 back on Jul 21. After this action, Cafritz Diane L now owns 4,988 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $1,473,836 using the latest closing price.

Shamim Mohammad, the EVP and CITO of CarMax Inc., sale 3,456 shares at $93.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Shamim Mohammad is holding 8,769 shares at $324,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.