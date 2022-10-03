Buy or Sell First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.24. The company’s stock price has collected -2.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/06/22 that U.S. Weighs New Rules for Regional Banks, Complicating Merger Plans

Is It Worth Investing in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE :FHN) Right Now?

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FHN is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for First Horizon Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.86, which is $1.96 above the current price. FHN currently public float of 529.31M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FHN was 2.94M shares.

FHN’s Market Performance

FHN stocks went down by -2.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.24% and a quarterly performance of 5.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.24% for First Horizon Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.22% for FHN stocks with a simple moving average of 7.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $22 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to FHN, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

FHN Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.20. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw 40.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from BYRD DARYL G, who sale 201,934 shares at the price of $22.64 back on Jun 09. After this action, BYRD DARYL G now owns 1,732,685 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $4,572,445 using the latest closing price.

BYRD DARYL G, the Executive Chairman of Board of First Horizon Corporation, sale 99,458 shares at $22.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BYRD DARYL G is holding 1,732,685 shares at $2,258,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.46 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +30.85. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.