A Lesson to Learn: CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) went down by -4.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.68. The company’s stock price has collected -5.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ :CAMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAMP is at 2.30.

CAMP currently public float of 35.46M and currently shorts hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAMP was 675.48K shares.

CAMP’s Market Performance

CAMP stocks went down by -5.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.86% and a quarterly performance of -9.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for CalAmp Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.80% for CAMP stocks with a simple moving average of -36.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAMP stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CAMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAMP in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on August 16th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAMP reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for CAMP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to CAMP, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

CAMP Trading at -25.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares sank -31.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAMP fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.70. In addition, CalAmp Corp. saw -45.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAMP starting from Cummins Wes, who purchase 106,400 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Sep 29. After this action, Cummins Wes now owns 2,632,659 shares of CalAmp Corp., valued at $435,463 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Wes, the Director of CalAmp Corp., purchase 102,500 shares at $4.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Cummins Wes is holding 2,526,259 shares at $450,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.01 for the present operating margin

+39.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for CalAmp Corp. stands at -10.53. Equity return is now at value -78.20, with -10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.