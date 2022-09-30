Why Citigroup Inc. (C)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.72. The company’s stock price has collected -7.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/24/22 that Jamie Dimon says stopping oil and gas funding would be ‘road to hell for America’

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE :C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.58.

The average price from analysts is $58.88, which is $18.89 above the current price. C currently public float of 1.93B and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of C was 18.37M shares.

C’s Market Performance

C stocks went down by -7.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.63% and a quarterly performance of -7.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Citigroup Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.69% for C stocks with a simple moving average of -21.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 27th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to C, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

C Trading at -15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.14. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw -29.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from CITIGROUP INC, who sale 4,614,358 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Sep 12. After this action, CITIGROUP INC now owns 15,318 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $167,270,478 using the latest closing price.

Wechter Sara, the Head of Human Resources of Citigroup Inc., sale 14,800 shares at $68.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Wechter Sara is holding 57,043 shares at $1,014,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +27.18. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.