We Analyzed the Future Direction of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), Here is What We Found

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $213.65. The company’s stock price has collected -0.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/25/21 that Virgin Galactic, Nike, FedEx, CarMax: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE :VMC) Right Now?

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VMC is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Vulcan Materials Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $203.50, which is $43.86 above the current price. VMC currently public float of 132.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMC was 682.60K shares.

VMC’s Market Performance

VMC stocks went down by -0.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.39% and a quarterly performance of 11.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Vulcan Materials Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.03% for VMC stocks with a simple moving average of -9.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMC

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMC reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for VMC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VMC, setting the target price at $197 in the report published on August 19th of the current year.

VMC Trading at -5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.27. In addition, Vulcan Materials Company saw -23.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from Clement David P, who sale 3,377 shares at the price of $165.23 back on Jun 07. After this action, Clement David P now owns 3,970 shares of Vulcan Materials Company, valued at $557,985 using the latest closing price.

Perkins Jerry F Jr, the Senior Vice President of Vulcan Materials Company, sale 493 shares at $199.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Perkins Jerry F Jr is holding 6,115 shares at $98,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.21 for the present operating margin

+24.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vulcan Materials Company stands at +12.14. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.