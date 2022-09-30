Wall Street Pummels ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) After Recent Earnings Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) went down by -9.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.23. The company’s stock price has collected -12.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE :ZIM) Right Now?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.46, which is $32.34 above the current price. ZIM currently public float of 79.92M and currently shorts hold a 13.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIM was 4.58M shares.

ZIM’s Market Performance

ZIM stocks went down by -12.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.31% and a quarterly performance of -51.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.35% for ZIM stocks with a simple moving average of -59.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIM reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for ZIM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ZIM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 01st of the current year.

ZIM Trading at -44.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -36.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM fell by -12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.41. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw -60.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.02 for the present operating margin

+56.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at +43.25. Equity return is now at value 143.90, with 59.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.