Wall Street Pummels Halliburton Company (HAL) After Recent Earnings Report

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.99. The company’s stock price has collected -8.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/23/22 that APA, Halliburton, and Other Energy Stocks Tumble as Oil Prices Slide

Is It Worth Investing in Halliburton Company (NYSE :HAL) Right Now?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAL is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Halliburton Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.88, which is $17.93 above the current price. HAL currently public float of 903.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAL was 9.86M shares.

HAL’s Market Performance

HAL stocks went down by -8.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.81% and a quarterly performance of -21.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for Halliburton Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.87% for HAL stocks with a simple moving average of -23.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $41.60 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAL reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for HAL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to HAL, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

HAL Trading at -14.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -18.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL fell by -8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.68. In addition, Halliburton Company saw 7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Rainey Joe D, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $42.73 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rainey Joe D now owns 310,014 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $854,600 using the latest closing price.

Pope Lawrence J, the EVP Administration & CHRO of Halliburton Company, sale 10,000 shares at $40.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Pope Lawrence J is holding 273,342 shares at $409,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at +9.53. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.