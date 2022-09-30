SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) went up by 11.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s stock price has collected 1.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ :SPRC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SciSparc Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SPRC currently public float of 3.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPRC was 3.27M shares.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SPRC stocks went up by 1.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.29% and a quarterly performance of -63.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.37% for SciSparc Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.08% for SPRC stocks with a simple moving average of -73.34% for the last 200 days.

SPRC Trading at -18.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.29%, as shares surge +7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +14.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7915. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -87.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.