Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) went down by -7.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.26. The company’s stock price has collected -14.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE :HFRO) Right Now?

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.96 x from its present earnings ratio.

HFRO currently public float of 68.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HFRO was 177.26K shares.

HFRO’s Market Performance

HFRO stocks went down by -14.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.88% and a quarterly performance of -13.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.54% for HFRO stocks with a simple moving average of -15.62% for the last 200 days.

HFRO Trading at -16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HFRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares sank -17.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HFRO fell by -14.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund saw -11.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.