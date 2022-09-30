Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) went up by 4.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.42. The company’s stock price has collected 2.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BRQS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 1.28.

The average price from analysts is $192.00. BRQS currently public float of 17.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRQS was 3.06M shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

BRQS stocks went up by 2.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -41.27% and a quarterly performance of -57.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.32% for Borqs Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.23% for BRQS stocks with a simple moving average of -79.49% for the last 200 days.

BRQS Trading at -38.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares sank -41.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9054. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -88.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.08 for the present operating margin

+8.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -188.98. Equity return is now at value 191.50, with -123.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.