Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.21. The company’s stock price has collected -65.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :PBTS) Right Now?

PBTS currently public float of 89.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBTS was 2.47M shares.

PBTS’s Market Performance

PBTS stocks went down by -65.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -58.35% and a quarterly performance of -7.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 78.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 29.03% for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -56.35% for PBTS stocks with a simple moving average of -16.41% for the last 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -56.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 78.99%, as shares sank -57.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -65.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3247. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw 13.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.28 for the present operating margin

+33.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -29.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.