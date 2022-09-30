Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ford Motor Company (F)?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went down by -5.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s stock price has collected -10.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/22 that Ford Faces Obstacles Getting New Trial, After $1.7 Billion Verdict in Truck-Rollover Case

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE :F) Right Now?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Ford Motor Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.12, which is $4.44 above the current price. F currently public float of 3.94B and currently shorts hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of F was 66.67M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F stocks went down by -10.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.76% and a quarterly performance of 3.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for Ford Motor Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.15% for F stocks with a simple moving average of -27.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the current year 2022.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see F reach a price target of $12.40. The rating they have provided for F stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to F, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

F Trading at -21.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -24.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F fell by -10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.00. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw -44.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from Galhotra Ashwani Kumar, who sale 25,892 shares at the price of $12.41 back on May 24. After this action, Galhotra Ashwani Kumar now owns 511,605 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $321,340 using the latest closing price.

FORD MOTOR CO, the 10% Owner of Ford Motor Company, sale 7,000,000 shares at $26.88 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that FORD MOTOR CO is holding 86,947,494 shares at $188,165,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.69 for the present operating margin

+18.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at +13.16. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.