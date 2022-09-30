Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)?

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) went up by 7.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.58. The company’s stock price has collected 8.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/20/22 that Change Healthcare Stock Surges After UnitedHealth Merger Challenge Blocked

Is It Worth Investing in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :CHNG) Right Now?

CHNG currently public float of 325.74M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHNG was 4.75M shares.

CHNG’s Market Performance

CHNG stocks went up by 8.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.37% and a quarterly performance of 28.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.87% for Change Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.09% for CHNG stocks with a simple moving average of 29.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHNG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CHNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHNG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27.75 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHNG reach a price target of $27.75. The rating they have provided for CHNG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to CHNG, setting the target price at $27.75 in the report published on September 07th of the current year.

CHNG Trading at 18.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.55%, as shares surge +11.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHNG rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.06. In addition, Change Healthcare Inc. saw 38.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHNG starting from Rareshide Paul, who sale 4,579 shares at the price of $20.60 back on Nov 19. After this action, Rareshide Paul now owns 29,362 shares of Change Healthcare Inc., valued at $94,329 using the latest closing price.

Martin Steven B., the EVP, Enterprise Technology of Change Healthcare Inc., sale 8,857 shares at $21.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Martin Steven B. is holding 262,168 shares at $189,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHNG

Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -0.80 for asset returns.