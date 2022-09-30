Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.27. The company’s stock price has collected 6.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that China Loosens Its Covid Quarantine Rules. Travel Stocks Soar.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCOM is at 0.60.

TCOM currently public float of 637.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCOM was 4.38M shares.

TCOM’s Market Performance

TCOM stocks went up by 6.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.50% and a quarterly performance of -0.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.13% for Trip.com Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.90% for TCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 12.31% for the last 200 days.

TCOM Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.06. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw 10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.