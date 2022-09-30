Here’s Our Rant About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.72. The company’s stock price has collected -6.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/15/22 that Activists Adjust Campaigns for Market Volatility

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE :SU) Right Now?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SU is at 1.26.

SU currently public float of 1.36B and currently shorts hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SU was 6.04M shares.

SU’s Market Performance

SU stocks went down by -6.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.05% and a quarterly performance of -19.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Suncor Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.09% for SU stocks with a simple moving average of -11.23% for the last 200 days.

SU Trading at -9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.13. In addition, Suncor Energy Inc. saw 13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.06 for the present operating margin

+39.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy Inc. stands at +10.53. Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.