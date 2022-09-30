First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.67. The company’s stock price has collected -1.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE :AG) Right Now?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3625.00 x from its present earnings ratio.

AG currently public float of 236.83M and currently shorts hold a 7.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AG was 6.22M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG stocks went down by -1.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.55% and a quarterly performance of 0.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for First Majestic Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.96% for AG stocks with a simple moving average of -25.54% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at -4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -34.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.