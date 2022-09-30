Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)?

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) went up by 21.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.47. The company’s stock price has collected 118.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/18/20 that Virgin Galactic, FedEx, Tesla: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ :BEAT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for HeartBeam Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BEAT currently public float of 5.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEAT was 2.83M shares.

BEAT’s Market Performance

BEAT stocks went up by 118.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 219.08% and a quarterly performance of 224.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 39.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.48% for HeartBeam Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 140.37% for BEAT stocks with a simple moving average of 127.24% for the last 200 days.

BEAT Trading at 168.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.29%, as shares surge +226.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +182.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAT rose by +118.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, HeartBeam Inc. saw 35.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAT

Equity return is now at value -121.60, with -95.60 for asset returns.